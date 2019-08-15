Menu
Three teenagers have been charged over the alleged armed robbery of a Red Rooster delivery car on Sunday night. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Teens charged over violent Red Rooster carjacking

Ashley Carter
15th Aug 2019 7:14 AM
A 13-YEAR-OLD girl is one of three teenagers charged over the alleged violent carjacking of a Red Rooster delivery car at Maroochydore.

On Sunday about 8.30pm, a 19-year-old delivery driver was allegedly held up an knifepoint by the group on Primary School Court.

When appealing for information, police said a male offender produced a knife and demanded the driver exit the vehicle.

A teenage fast food delivery driver has been held-up at knifepoint and forced from his car in Maroochydore. #9News | http://9News.com.au

Posted by 9 News Sunshine Coast on Monday, 12 August 2019

The group allegedly fled in the stolen car and the driver was not physically injured.

Later that night, the car fled past police when officers attempted to intercept it on Nambour Connection Rd.

It was then found abandoned on Maroubra St just before 10.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers yesterday charged a 13-year-old female from Maroochydore, a 17-year-old male from Buderim and an 18-year-old Maroochydore woman over the incident.

The 18-year-old has been charged with armed robbery (knife), unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing and evading police.

She will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 2.

crime maroochydore queensland police service red rooster stolen car youth crime
