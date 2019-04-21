Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four teens have been charged after a pursuit on the Pacific Highway last night.
Four teens have been charged after a pursuit on the Pacific Highway last night. Frank Redward
Crime

Teens charged after highway pursuit

Kathryn Lewis
by
21st Apr 2019 9:23 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR teenagers have been charged after they led police on a high-speed pursuit in an allegedly stolen car on the Pacific Highway last night.

Just before 6.30pm Coffs-Clarence Police District officers attempted to stop a Mazda CX5 travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway.

The Mazda allegedly failed to stop and police began a pursuit which was quickly stopped due to safety concerns until the vehicle was seen again on the highway.

Road spikes were successfully deployed on the Pacific Highway, Bom Bom, near South Grafton, and the four occupants of the Mazda were arrested.

They were taken to Grafton Police station where a 16-year-old boy was charged with unlicensed driver - never held, two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive manner dangerous and possess stolen property outside NSW.

A second 16-year-old boy and two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged with carried in conveyance without consent.

All four Queensland teenagers were refused bail to appear in a Children's Court today.

editors picks highway pursuit police chase teens
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    News We've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News Enter now for your chance to set sail for the South Pacific

    SHOW ME THE MONEY: Domestic visitors in big cash splurge

    premium_icon SHOW ME THE MONEY: Domestic visitors in big cash splurge

    News 'These statistics prove that strategy is paying off'

    • 21st Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Find out how SGBR businesses can nominate for state awards

    premium_icon Find out how SGBR businesses can nominate for state awards

    Business 'Businesses can enter 28 award categories at this year's Awards'

    • 21st Apr 2019 2:00 PM