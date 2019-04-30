Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic polic sign Photo Contributed
Generic polic sign Photo Contributed Contributed
Crime

Teens allegedly take school bus on a joyride

Caitlan Charles
by
30th Apr 2019 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO TEENS who allegedly stole a school bus and went on a joy ride around the Mackay and Whitsunday regions have been charged by police.

At around 3am on Monday, the Whitsunday Anglican School in Beaconsfield was broken into with keys to the school's bus stolen from the office.

Police have alleged that someone later returned to steal the bus.

At least two teenagers, both 13, have allegedly made their way to Bowen in the school bus.

Police attempted to intercept the bus when it caused a crash while driving straight through a roundabout at Livingstone St and Leichardt St in Bowen.

However, the teenagers managed to evade police.

The teens then allegedly crashed the vehicle on a vacant block on Kennedy St, Bowen, before three teenagers attempted to flee the scene.

Police stopped the teens, but only charged a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

They were charged with enter premises and commit and indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

editors picks joyride school bus
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Motorist driving 'too slow' pulled over by police

    premium_icon Motorist driving 'too slow' pulled over by police

    News A MOTORIST driving too slow down a residential street at Tannum Sands raised suspicions of police officers patrolling the area, and rightly so.

    Gladstone woman's desperate plea for medical assistance

    premium_icon Gladstone woman's desperate plea for medical assistance

    Health Plea for home medical assistance from a Gladstone GP.

    Two injured after vehicle crashes in to tree at Mount Larcom

    premium_icon Two injured after vehicle crashes in to tree at Mount Larcom

    News Both were transported to Gladstone Hospital

    • 30th Apr 2019 7:43 AM
    Men behind alleged, violent crime spree stay locked up

    premium_icon Men behind alleged, violent crime spree stay locked up

    News Police allege several cars stolen and crashed, woman threatened