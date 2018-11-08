Menu
BAD HABITS: Teenagers admit to copying their parents' driving habits.
Shocking stats on young drivers: Could parents be at fault?

Mark Zita
by
8th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

GLADSTONE'S young drivers are among others across the state who admit to copying their parents' driving bad habits.

Spokesperson Clare Hunter said reckless parental driving behaviour causes teenagers to think they could get away with the same behaviour.

"These are the people young drivers look up to, which is why it's disappointing to see so many parents are setting these bad examples," Ms Hunter said.

Driving tired topped the survey, with 54 per cent and speeding came in second at 53 per cent of responses.

Using a mobile phone while driving also topped the list of bad behaviours, with 36 per cent admitting to using devices while stopped, and 25 per cent using it while driving.

"Like speeding and fatigue, distraction's one of the biggest killers on our roads, and it's disturbing novice drivers are copying these dangerous behaviours," Ms Hunter said.

"If you're distracted behind the wheel you're wielding a ton of metal blind, and that's not only putting yourself in danger, but everyone else on the road."

She urges parents to model safe driving parents to their children, so they can both correct bad driving habits.

"Drive how you want your kids to drive and make sure you refresh yourself on the road rules," Ms Hunter said.

The Federal Government also offers young drivers one free driving lesson.

Gladstone Observer

