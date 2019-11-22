Menu
DUMB TEEN: A teenager from South Melbourne, Victoria, has lost his licence after a RBT found him way over the limit in Byron Bay. Trevor Veale
Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

Alison Paterson
22nd Nov 2019 9:56 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM
A MELBOURNE teenager's stupidity has seen him stripped of his licence after blowing way above the legal limit yesterday.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Luke Arthurs said the man was pulled over in Suffolk Park for a random breath test, where he returned a positive reading.

"At Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park an 18-year-old man from South Melbourne was stopped for an RBT, tested positive and was arrested," he said.

"He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where who was found to have a high range PCA (prescribed content of alcohol) of 0.193.

"The man was charged with high range PCA and his license was suspended and he will face Byron on Bay local court next month."

Insp Arthurs said all schoolies need to be aware that police have a zero-tolerance for anyone breaking the law and endangering the community.

And he said local police will have support form four specialist squads to ensure everyone stayed safe in the popular tourist town.

"Tweed Byron Police District Police District have additional resources from Sydney including the Public Order Riot Squad, Operational Support Group Police, Youth Command Police and Police Transport Command officers," he said.

"With local resources they will be policing Schoolies at Byron Bay for the next two weeks."

Insp Arthurs said police encourage everyone to have a good time and look after each other.

"However, we will be targeting under-age drinking and drug-taking and police are there to support and make everyone feel safe," he said.

"If you do the wrong thing then legal action will be taken."

