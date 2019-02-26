Teenagers bash, kick man in brutal bus stop fight
A GANG of youths bashed and kicked a man in the head at a busy Maroochydore bus stop over the weekend after "words were exchanged" between the groups.
A witness arrived at the Horton Pde bus station at Maroochydore where the 27-year-old man was found lying on the road about 4.30pm.
The teenagers, aged 13-16, reportedly approached the man and exchanged words, which ended in a physical fight.
The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with some injuries.