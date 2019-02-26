Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A group of teenagers reportedly bashed a 27-year-old man at the Maroochydore bus stop.
A group of teenagers reportedly bashed a 27-year-old man at the Maroochydore bus stop. Nicholas Falconer/FILE
Crime

Teenagers bash, kick man in brutal bus stop fight

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GANG of youths bashed and kicked a man in the head at a busy Maroochydore bus stop over the weekend after "words were exchanged" between the groups.

A witness arrived at the Horton Pde bus station at Maroochydore where the 27-year-old man was found lying on the road about 4.30pm.

 

The man was found lying on the ground at the Horton Pde bus stop.
The man was found lying on the ground at the Horton Pde bus stop. Warren Lynam

The teenagers, aged 13-16, reportedly approached the man and exchanged words, which ended in a physical fight.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with some injuries.

bus stop cpiu maroochydore sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Fireys battle two fires overnight near Toolooa

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fireys battle two fires overnight near Toolooa

    News QFES crews contained both blazes by about 3am this morning.

    Man dies after being pulled from the ocean at Agnes Water

    premium_icon Man dies after being pulled from the ocean at Agnes Water

    News Paramedics performed CPR at the scene.

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:12 AM
    Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    premium_icon Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    News A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail.

    Quirky 'couch surfing' event to tackle youth homelessness

    premium_icon Quirky 'couch surfing' event to tackle youth homelessness

    News 2016's census revealed nearly 28,000 people aged 12-24 were homeless