An 18-year-old Yarrabilba man is fighting for life in hospital after he was struck by a truck in Logan this morning.
News

Teenager hit by truck fights for life

15th May 2021 8:42 AM
An 18-year-old man is fighting for life after he was struck by a light-truck at Logan Village on Friday morning.

Police say the incident occurred just after midnight when the truck drove from a Logan Street carpark onto Albert Street.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old Yarrabilba man, was taken by ambulance to Logan City Hospital and his injuries have become critical.

The 31-year-old Tamborine man driving the truck was not injured in the collision.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is continuing.

