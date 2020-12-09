Teenager dies after Bruce Hwy crash

An 18 year-old female passenger of a Nissan station wagon has died in hospital after a serious rollover on the Bruce Highway at Inveragh on November 21.

An 18 year-old female passenger of a Nissan station wagon has died in hospital after a serious rollover on the Bruce Highway at Inveragh on November 21.

A TEENAGER from Burrum River who was the passenger in a serious Bruce Highway crash last month at Inveragh, has died in hospital overnight.

Sharlene Urosevic had attended her formal at Riverside Christian College the night before the incident, that has tragically proven to be fatal.

She and an 18-year-old female friend were travelling in a Nissan wagon along the Bruce Highway northbound on November 21, when the vehicle veered onto the wrong side of the road, before her friend lost control and rolled several times.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three units responded to the incident at 10.26am.

“Paramedics treated two women at the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

“An 18-year-old with lower limb injuries and the other one, she sustained minor injuries.”

“Two female patients were transported to Gladstone Hospital.

“According to our log they were both transported in stable conditions.”

After being treated by doctors at Gladstone Hospital, Ms Urosevic was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Women hospital for further treatment.

Sadly she died from her injuries overnight.

The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan was from Urangan.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the driver was discharged from Gladstone Hospital on the same day as the incident.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit attended the scene and are appealing to the public for information.

“Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations and continue to encourage anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10 and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police,” police said in a statement.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, 24hrs per day.

