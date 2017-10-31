Teenager in custody after wounding in Gladstone street

A 56-YEAR-OLD man was taken to Gladstone Hospital last night with lacerations to his back and forearm after what the Queensland Ambulance Service described as an "alleged incident" at Kin Kora.

Paramedics were called to a private residence on Magnolia Ave at about 10.56pm and transported the man to hospital in a serious but stable condition soon afterwards.

A 19-year-old man is currently in police custody in relation to the incident and is "assisting police with their inquiries", according to a police spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said the two men were involved in an altercation on the street outside the 56-year-old's house before the alleged wounding occurred.

The 19-year-old, also a resident of Kin Kora, was found by police sitting in a car after the incident while "heavily under the influence of something."

"We need to speak to him when he's in a fit state to be spoken to," the spokeswoman said.

Police are also expected to interview the victim later today.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.