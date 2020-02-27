Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Teenager charged with attempted murder after school incident

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Feb 2020 12:38 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have charged a teenage boy with attempted murder following the investigation of a wounding at an Ipswich school earlier this month.

Police will allege about 11.30am on February 6, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were in the grounds of Rosewood State High School when they were seriously assaulted.

A 12-year-old boy was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

A 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries to his hand and was also transported to hospital.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife in a school.

A boy fled the school on foot but was arrested a short time later in a nearby street.

He will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

More Stories

Show More
crime police rosewood state high school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Runaway baboon gets the snip

      Runaway baboon gets the snip
      • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Drug hot spots in Gladstone

        premium_icon REVEALED: Drug hot spots in Gladstone

        Crime Find out which suburbs had the most drug offences in the past quarter.

        GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music in the region

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music in the region

        News Your weekly guide to what’s on in the region.

        ‘Chopper’ show: Laughing at the silence

        premium_icon ‘Chopper’ show: Laughing at the silence

        News Comedian Heath Franklin takes on infamous criminal in show

        Two car crash near high school

        premium_icon Two car crash near high school

        News Police say both cars were in “bad condition”.