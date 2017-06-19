Teenager charged with arson over Gladstone school bus fire

A teenage male has been charged in relation to a bus set on fire Thursday night at Gladstone State High School.

PREVIOUSLY |

>> Rolling coverage: Bus set on fire at Gladstone State High School

POLICE have charged a 16-year-old male in relation to a bus set on fire at Gladstone State High School late on Thursday night.

Police confirmed they are not looking for anyone else over the matter.

A police media spokeswoman said the male in question was charged for arson and trespassing after he allegedly set a mini-bus parked on school grounds on fire late last week.

As the charged male is being dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act, information relating to his charges cannot be released.

"What part of the Youth Justice System he will deal with is not open to the public," the spokeswoman said.

Section 11 of the Youth Justice Act (1992) gives police options when it comes to young alleged offenders, including taking no action, administering an official caution, referring the alleged offender to a Youth Justice Conference, drug diversion or sending the alleged offender to court.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Initial investigations into the suspicious blaze were launched on Friday morning after on-scene fireys were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire was originally reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 11:15pm on Thursday night who then informed Gladstone Police of the incident.

The two fire crews secured the site at 11.37pm, making sure they not only extinguished the blaze but limited its spread to surrounding areas.

The Department of Education has confirmed the school's administration block also suffered minor smoke and heat damage.

Gladstone State High School remained open amidst the events and the bus' remains were loaded onto a tow truck late afternoon Friday.