Teenager charged with arson over Gladstone school bus fire

Sarah Steger
| 19th Jun 2017 11:47 AM
A teenage male has been charged in relation to a bus set on fire Thursday night at Gladstone State High School.
A teenage male has been charged in relation to a bus set on fire Thursday night at Gladstone State High School. Sarah Steger

PREVIOUSLY |

>> Rolling coverage: Bus set on fire at Gladstone State High School

POLICE have charged a 16-year-old male in relation to a bus set on fire at Gladstone State High School late on Thursday night.

Police confirmed they are not looking for anyone else over the matter.

A police media spokeswoman said the male in question was charged for arson and trespassing after he allegedly set a mini-bus parked on school grounds on fire late last week.

As the charged male is being dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act, information relating to his charges cannot be released.

"What part of the Youth Justice System he will deal with is not open to the public," the spokeswoman said.

Section 11 of the Youth Justice Act (1992) gives police options when it comes to young alleged offenders, including taking no action, administering an official caution, referring the alleged offender to a Youth Justice Conference, drug diversion or sending the alleged offender to court.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Initial investigations into the suspicious blaze were launched on Friday morning after on-scene fireys were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire was originally reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 11:15pm on Thursday night who then informed Gladstone Police of the incident.

The two fire crews secured the site at 11.37pm, making sure they not only extinguished the blaze but limited its spread to surrounding areas.

The Department of Education has confirmed the school's administration block also suffered minor smoke and heat damage.

Gladstone State High School remained open amidst the events and the bus' remains were loaded onto a tow truck late afternoon Friday.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  arson editors picks fire gladstone police school bus fire

BREAKING: Gladstone CBD shopping centre sells for millions

BREAKING: Gladstone CBD shopping centre sells for millions

An Australian retail property group has forked out tens of millions of dollars to buy Gladstone Square shopping centre.

Moura house 'completely destroyed' in fire

A fire has claimed a Moura home, destroying the residence completely.

Home "gutted" in overnight fire 180km from Gladstone

Two dead but no alert on gun-running Death Ship captain

The Sage Sagittarius or "Death Ship" arrives in the Port of Gladstone in June 2017.

Gun-running ship captain had no red flag.

Boyne Valley grass fire brought under control

SMOKE WARNING: A large grass fire has broken out in the Boyne Valley region.

QFES have issued a smoke warning.

WATCH: Crossroads back in business after floods, big sale

Crossroads is back and being forced to have a major refitt

10 of Gladstone's most worthwhile GoFundMe pages

Community love and Support is everything: Here are 10 wonderful GoFundMe pages to donate to right now.

Here are 10 wonderful Gladstone causes you can donate to.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

