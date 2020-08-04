Menu
Teenager busted speeding 47km/h over limit

Jacobbe McBride
4th Aug 2020 1:15 PM
A 17-YEAR-OLD Gladstone boy was fined and had his license suspended for six months after allegedly travelling at 47km/h above the speed limit.

It is alleged that at 8pm on August 3, officers stopped the boy on the Peak Downs Highway, Epsom for travelling at 147km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.

The motorist was issued with a $1245 on the spot fine and he lost eight demerit points.

His drivers licence will also be suspended for six months.

In the month of July, there were 12 motorists caught on Mackay Police District roads for exceeding the speed limit by more than 40km/h, 10 of which were driving on country roads.

These roads are closely watched by officers in the Mackay Police District in an effort to keep everybody safe.

crime stoppers gladstone boy mackay police district policelink speeding offences
Gladstone Observer

