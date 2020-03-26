Menu
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Teen burned in petrol explosion, airlifted to hospital

by Laura Blackmore
25th Mar 2020 5:03 PM | Updated: 26th Mar 2020 4:42 AM
THE Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage boy to hospital after he was seriously burned this morning.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene south of Nanango just after 10.30am.

The boy was allegedly helping a friend clear their garden on a private property earlier in the morning.

The patient was reportedly trying to set green waste on fire when the petrol he was using as an accelerant exploded.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the boy for second degree burns to the front of his body before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived.

He was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

