Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: A teenager and a woman have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Picture: File
IN COURT: A teenager and a woman have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Picture: File
Crime

Teenager and woman face court on torture, child neglect charges

Sam Turner
24th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER and a woman in her 20s have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life to a young child.

The 19-year-old boy and the woman were charged following an investigation by the Child Protection Investigation Unit, with the charges dated between July 1-7 this year in Dalby.

The teenager faced Dalby Magistrates Court on November 24 via video-link, while his co-accused appeared in person.

Solicitor Jessica Hine appeared for the woman while appearing as town agent for the teen.

The court heard the teenager was currently in custody for unrelated charges.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said a partial brief of evidence for these indictable matters was supplied to the teen's lawyers, while the woman's was close to being completed.

Both matters were adjourned to December 15.

child protection and investigation unit dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gladstone Council’s net worth rose by $238m

        Premium Content How Gladstone Council’s net worth rose by $238m

        News Council has liabilities of $156.2m, including a loan to the Queensland Treasury Corporation of $105.5m

        ‘Feel violated’: Home theft leaves Iveragh family vulnerable

        Premium Content ‘Feel violated’: Home theft leaves Iveragh family vulnerable

        Community A SPIKE in theft and break-ins in the region has left residents living in fear...

        Juveniles sentenced for Kin Kora home invasion

        Premium Content Juveniles sentenced for Kin Kora home invasion

        Crime Two of the offenders were just 16 at the time of the horrific incident.

        Foul-mouthed tirade lands man in court

        Premium Content Foul-mouthed tirade lands man in court

        Crime Christopher Michael Currie was found on Goondoon St, mouthing off at someone...