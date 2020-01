ALMOST DROWNING: A teenager was taken to Bundaberg hospital in a stable condition.

A MAN in his late teens has been taken to hospital after almost drowning at Seventeen Seventy this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Captain Cook Dr at 1.17pm.

The initial triple-0 call suggested the incident may have involved jet ski, however this could not be confirmed.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.