Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rescue chopper treats teenager at incident in Southern Downs.
Rescue chopper treats teenager at incident in Southern Downs. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Teenager airlifted to hospital after dirt bike crash

1st Mar 2020 8:43 AM | Updated: 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFEFLIGHT'S Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service rescue helicopter has flown a teenager to hospital, after he was injured while riding a dirt bike on a property in the Southern Downs.

The rescue chopper was called into action just before 10am yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the patient and transported him to a location where the helicopter could land.

The rider was stabilised and airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital, under the care of the aeromedical team, with chest and shoulder injuries.

racq lifeflight southern downs toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

        News Dozens chose their best raft to join the party on the Boyne River. Were you there?

        • 1st Mar 2020 10:38 AM
        PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

        News GLADSTONE Marina came to life on Saturday as over a hundred motorbikes roared into...

        PHOTOS: Sizzling day at the races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sizzling day at the races

        News The Summer Sizzler races at Ferguson Park lived up to their name. Did our...

        $14.2 million Dawson Hwy project begins

        premium_icon $14.2 million Dawson Hwy project begins

        News The project aims to strengthen the bridges between Biloela and Calliope.