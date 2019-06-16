Teenager airlifted after serious motorbike rollover

A teenager has been airlifted to Brisbane following a crash.

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following a single-motorbike crash south-west of Toowoomba yesterday.

The incident was reported about 5pm on a private property at Kooroongarra, just south of Millmerran.

The patient, a woman in her late teens, was treated for head and suspected spinal injuries.

She was flown by the RACQ LifeFlight chopper to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a serious but stable condition.