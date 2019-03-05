Menu
File photo: Two teenage girls were attacked at a notorious Maroochydore stretch.
News

Teenage girls attacked in another savage beating

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Mar 2019 8:20 AM
A PAIR of teenage girls have allegedly been assaulted in two separate attacks by a gang of youths at Maroochydore at the weekend.

The first brutal attack on a 15-year-old broke out at 2pm on Saturday near the carpark of The Good Guys along Plaza Pde, Maroochydore.

Queensland Police confirmed the girl was allegedly punched and kicked by two fellow teens, aged 12 and 15.

Both teens have been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. The 12-year-old has also been charged with stealing the victim's mobile phone.

About 45 minutes after the first bashing - this time near Hungry Jacks on Horton Pde, Maroochydore three teenage girls allegedly assaulted a different 15-year-old girl.

These attackers were aged 12, 15 and 15.

A verbal argument is said to have escalated into a physical altercation where the victim was allegedly punched and kicked.

The victim and attackers were known to each other.

Police have charged all three girls - two of which were involved in the first incident - with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The bus shelter has been a breeding ground of confrontation in recent weeks with a 27-year-old man bashed and stomped by a gang of teenage boys.

Last week Member for Maroochydore Fiona Simpson demanded a complete overhaul to help kerb "untouchable" youths plaguing the public transport system.

Ms Simpson has called for an intervention and increased police presence to restore public confidence in a system that used to be safe.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

