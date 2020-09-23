Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teenage girl arrested after Surfers stabbing

by Brianna Morris-Grant
23rd Sep 2020 8:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGE girl has been arrested after the alleged stabbing of a man in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police allege a 30-year-old man and a male friend were walking through Cavill Street Mall around 4am when they were confronted by a group of women.

During the altercation the man received a number of "puncture wounds" to his torso area.

He has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

An 18-year-old is in police custody.

Investigations are continuing.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Teenage girl arrested after Surfers stabbing

More Stories

Show More
arrests court editors picks stabbing surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 22.

        ‘I’ll smash your head in’: Violent man released from prison

        Premium Content ‘I’ll smash your head in’: Violent man released from prison

        Crime The man threatened to kill the woman and her brother and kicked, punched and...

        Students prepare for work experience test

        Premium Content Students prepare for work experience test

        News Six students from two Gladstone high schools are preparing to spend their school...

        PHOTOS: Inside Gladstone’s proposed quarantine camp

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Inside Gladstone’s proposed quarantine camp

        News Miners and workers at the facility would be moved to Gladstone Hotels.