Teenage girl airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

STEEP DITCH: A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to Rockhampton this morning with suspected fractures in both wrists.

STEEP DITCH: A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to Rockhampton this morning with suspected fractures in both wrists. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD girl has been airlifted to Rockhampton after falling off her motorbike near Mount Larcom this morning.

The girl reportedly rode down a large ditch before the motorbike flipped, leaving her with suspected fractures in both wrists.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to the family property at about 10am.

The helicopter's on-board doctor and critical care paramedic treated the girl at the scene before she was flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.