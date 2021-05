A teenage boy has been fatally shot in Brisbane.

A teenage boy, 16, has been shot dead in Brisbane’s southern suburbs on Friday evening.

Police were called to a park off Deshon St in Coorparoo about 5pm responding to reports that a boy had suffered a gunshot wound.

Queensland police confirmed to NCA NewsWire the 16-year-old died at the scene.

“We’ve established a crime a scene to establish the circumstances of his death,” the police spokesman said.

More to come.

