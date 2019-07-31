Teenage ballerina 'living her dream' on global stage

ON-POINTE: Georgia Baxter, 17, has been offered a position at prestigious dance company, Royal New Zealand Ballet after years of dedication in the industry.

ON-POINTE: Georgia Baxter, 17, has been offered a position at prestigious dance company, Royal New Zealand Ballet after years of dedication in the industry. Pointe Shoot Love Photography

A TEENAGE ballerina who quit school, moved overseas alone and poured her "heart and soul" into her career is living out her dancing dreams and pirouetting her way to front-of-stage.

Georgia Baxter, 17, has packed her bags and is today getting ready to fly across the ditch to New Zealand after being accepted into the Royal New Zealand Ballet as one of its youngest dancers.

The Sunshine Coast girl's skills stood out among a competitive crowd of 42 dancers where she was one of only two to land a contract to tour with the company.

"It's what I've always dreamed of, I pour my heart and soul into ballet," she said.

Georgia Baxter, 17, has been offered a position at prestigious dance company, Royal New Zealand Ballet after years of dedication in the industry. Pointe Shoot Love Photography

Georgia is no stranger to living abroad, saying she spent three years at a prestigious ballet school in Houston, US at just 14 years old.

The passionate dancer started ballet when she was four before moving south and "taking it seriously" at En Pointe Dance Centre, Caloundra at the ripe age of 11.

She left school, enrolled in distance education and was focused on full-time dance training when she got the call for the American training program.

Georgia Baxter, 17, has been offered a position at prestigious dance company, Royal New Zealand Ballet after years of dedication in the industry. Pointe Shoot Love Photography

"I just love it ... I packed up everything and moved there alone and coped surprisingly well," she said.

"When you're doing what you love you never thought about missing home."

In a move to be closer to her family, Georgia will start her "first year in the big world" as a full-time dancer working and touring around New Zealand.

"I'm getting thrown into it ... I've got two weeks to learn the ropes and then we go on tour," she said.

Georgia Baxter, 17, has been offered a position at prestigious dance company, Royal New Zealand Ballet after years of dedication in the industry. Pointe Shoot Love Photography

Georgia's gruelling training will consist of six-hour sessions every day, plus independent strength training.

Despite the effort, she lived and breathed her passion.

"I want to do ballet as long as my body can hold up," she said.

"I'd love to keep travelling and see the world."