Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gladstone Police Station. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
The Gladstone Police Station. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA300114POLI
News

Teen with stalled motorbike had bigger problems, court told

Sarah Barnham
by
2nd Sep 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE has told a Gladstone teen to clean up his act and stop coming to court after his most recent bout of offending involving a motorbike and drugs.

Madison Kenneth Horton, 18 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle while being unlicensed and in possession of a knife and drugs at the same time.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a probation order. The court was told on April 18, 2019 police saw Horton trying to kickstart his motorbike.

Police believed something was "afoot” because Horton looked "very nervous”.

Officers approached and discovered the engine of Horton's bike was still hot, indicating he had previously been riding it despite the bike not being registered, insured and Horton didnt have a licence.

Horton was detained by the officers and they found 7.7 grams of marijuana and a credit card knife. In court, Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Horton had been before the courts several times for similar offending and told teen it was a "waste of time”.

"It's a waste of time isn't it?” Mr Kinsella said.

"Spending lots of money coming to court...

"By the look on his (Horton's) face, I can tell he knows how stupid he is being.”

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito agreed and said his client, Horton needed to "be more mature”.

"He was just rebelling against the system,” Mr Pepito said. Despite Horton's two previous contraventions of a probation order, Mr Kinsella said he would give Horton one last chance.

Horton was ordered to complete 18 months probation and a conviction was recorded.

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Appeal for driver to come forward in relation to hit and run

    Appeal for driver to come forward in relation to hit and run

    Crime GLADSTONE police are appealing for the driver of a white four-wheel drive station wagon, to contact them in relation to a fatal hit-and-run last Sunday.

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    News Gladstone residents were kept entertained over the weekend.

    QCG shutdown works begin

    premium_icon QCG shutdown works begin

    News Shell say they do not anticipate residents will see black smoke.