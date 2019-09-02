Teen with stalled motorbike had bigger problems, court told

A MAGISTRATE has told a Gladstone teen to clean up his act and stop coming to court after his most recent bout of offending involving a motorbike and drugs.

Madison Kenneth Horton, 18 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle while being unlicensed and in possession of a knife and drugs at the same time.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a probation order. The court was told on April 18, 2019 police saw Horton trying to kickstart his motorbike.

Police believed something was "afoot” because Horton looked "very nervous”.

Officers approached and discovered the engine of Horton's bike was still hot, indicating he had previously been riding it despite the bike not being registered, insured and Horton didnt have a licence.

Horton was detained by the officers and they found 7.7 grams of marijuana and a credit card knife. In court, Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Horton had been before the courts several times for similar offending and told teen it was a "waste of time”.

"It's a waste of time isn't it?” Mr Kinsella said.

"Spending lots of money coming to court...

"By the look on his (Horton's) face, I can tell he knows how stupid he is being.”

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito agreed and said his client, Horton needed to "be more mature”.

"He was just rebelling against the system,” Mr Pepito said. Despite Horton's two previous contraventions of a probation order, Mr Kinsella said he would give Horton one last chance.

Horton was ordered to complete 18 months probation and a conviction was recorded.