Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen with rifle arrested in NSW primary school gun scare

by Sally Coates
28th Jul 2020 5:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenager with a rifle sparked an immediate primary school lockdown this afternoon with students holed up inside as police secured the scene and ambulance services ready to jump into action.

Police were called to Beckom Public School in the NSW Riverina, a primary school teaching students from kindergarten to year six, at 1.30pm this afternoon.

A young male was reported to be walking around the perimeter of the school grounds visibly carrying a large gun.

Beckom Primary School.
Beckom Primary School.

The reports sparked an immediate lockdown from the school as they waited for police.

NSW Police arrived on the scene and upon finding the male, arrested him.

and is currently assisting. The gun has been seized.

NSW Ambulance were aware of the incident, however the situation was controlled by police and the dispatch was cancelled.

Investigations are underway.

Originally published as Teen with rifle arrested in NSW primary school gun scare

More Stories

armed crime editors picks gun gun crime nsw crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine expansion hearing: Experts say flood levels acceptable

        premium_icon Mine expansion hearing: Experts say flood levels acceptable

        News Experts have presented evidence into potential flood levels for the Mount Larcom area if the East End Mine were to be expanded.

        • 28th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
        Teen found with drugs four days after being sentenced

        premium_icon Teen found with drugs four days after being sentenced

        Crime The 19-year-old had agreed to do drug diversion on the last sentence.

        How Gladstone business has transformed its image

        premium_icon How Gladstone business has transformed its image

        Business Community services organisation will now be known as Be as it expands its services.

        Goats ready to charge into first home games of season

        premium_icon Goats ready to charge into first home games of season

        Rugby Union THE Gladstone Rugby Union Goats president said his teams are ready and raring to...