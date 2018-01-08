Teen with a passion for maths scores high OP1

WHEN Jake Green started at a new school in Year 11, he was by his own admission "crap at maths".

But by the time he graduated from Simonds Catholic College in Melbourne last year, the former Boyne Island teenager had achieved an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank of 99.3 which translates as a high OP1 in Queensland.

He was also awarded school dux and his ATAR score broke the record for the highest score achieved by any graduate of the school.

At the same time he had fallen in love with maths.

Jake attended Tannum Sands State High School until the end of Year 10.

Before he commenced Year 11, his Melbourne-based aunt, Kirstie Johnson offered to take him in to help supervise his study and she pushed him to achieve good grades.

"I'd come home and get 95 on a test and she'd go 'that's good but we've still got room to improve'," he said.

Jake has returned to the Gladstone region for a working holiday before embarking on his next big step - university.

He has received a scholarship offer from Monash University and plans to complete a dual degree: a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Actuarial Science.

Jake's aim is to become an actuary. Actuarial science involves analysing mathematical, statistical and economic data in order to predict risk levels. They are fixtures of the insurance industry.

"It is a really sought-after profession, which is extremely difficult to get into," he said.

Jake said he wouldn't now be thinking of that as a career without the help of his aunt and also of his maths teacher Desi Sinis.

"My maths teacher really inspired me to love maths," he said.

"When I first got to Melbourne ... I was failing maths tests, but halfway through Year 11, I found I really loved my subjects.

"I really loved doing (school work), I loved learning."

"I found maths was amazing, I just love it."

Jake said he would like to thank his mother, Kellie Northfield for her support.