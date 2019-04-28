Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager is recovering after the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him from a cruise ship Friday afternoon
A teenager is recovering after the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him from a cruise ship Friday afternoon RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Apr 2019 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A 'challenging' sea rescue, a teenager was winched from the deck of a cruise ship after suffering a medical condition near Heron Island.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene Friday afternoon with reports a teenager suffered a medical condition onboard the Pacific Dawn.

RACQ LifeFlight Aircrew Officer Chris Jowsey said in a "precision operation” the chopper hovered eight metres above the upper deck of the cruise ship as a flight paramedic and rescue crew was winched down.

"Winch rescues at sea are all different,” Mr Jowesy said.

"We have to have a plan.

A teenager is recovering after the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him from a cruise ship Friday afternoon
A teenager is recovering after the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him from a cruise ship Friday afternoon RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

"It's challenging, but we are highly trained for these sorts of operations.

"There has to be good communication within the crew and also with the ship. The Pacific Dawn crew were all very professional.”

The chopper landed on Heron Island while the teenager was assessed, before returning to winch the RACQ LifeFlight crew members and the patient into the helicopter.

The teen was flown back to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    News A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in an early morning car crash at Kirkwood.

    • 28th Apr 2019 8:29 AM
    BRIGGSY's BIRDS: A keen-eyed raptor patrolling our skies

    premium_icon BRIGGSY's BIRDS: A keen-eyed raptor patrolling our skies

    News 'They get their name from the whistle-like call'

    Flynn candidates to tackle hot topics in live stream show

    Flynn candidates to tackle hot topics in live stream show

    News Sky News frontman Peter Gleeson will moderate proceedings

    Farewell to Observer GM David Richardson

    premium_icon Farewell to Observer GM David Richardson

    Community 'We'll miss David's leadership, work ethic and humility'