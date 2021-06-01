Teen who ran down cop ‘in stolen car’ weeks after release

The teenager who used a stolen car to run down a cop has faced court for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle just weeks after his release.

The teenager who used a stolen car to run down a cop has faced court for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle just weeks after his release.

The teenager found guilty of using a stolen car to mow down junior Queensland Police officer Peter McAulay, leaving him seriously injured on the roadside, has faced court for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle just weeks after he was released from jail.

The teen, now aged 18, cannot be identified due to his young age at the time he ran Constable McAulay down just west of Brisbane in September 2018.

Peter McAulay was mowed down and seriously injured by a teenager driving a stolen car in Ipswich, 2018.

Just weeks after being released from detention for the intentional, malicious act - committed in a stolen car - the teen has fronted court on multiple charges, including at least one charge relating to driving a stolen vehicle.

The teen is also accused of allegedly being in possession of a weapon at the time he was arrested.

He fronted Beenleigh Magistrates Court over the charges and was released on bail.

The teen's alleged offending comes just two months after he was released from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre in March, following two and a half years behind bars for running down Constable McAulay while he attempted to deploy road spikes in Booval, Ipswich.

Peter McAulay returned to work as a police officer last year. Picture: Supplied

The teen was sentenced to five years, to spend half of his sentence behind bars.

Constable McAulay, who was 24 at the time, was left in a coma.

The junior police officer was dragged several metres and suffered broken bones and critical head injuries.

At the time it was unknown if Constable McAulay would survive, however he was able to return to work at Goodna Police Station in July last year.

Originally published as Teen who ran down cop 'caught in stolen car' weeks after release