Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

Aisling Brennan
3rd Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2020 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nine-year old child near Murwillumbah.

The now 18-year-old man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Lismore District Court on Wednesday to two counts of assaulting and committing an act of indecency against a child in Bray Park in April 2016.

He would have been 14 years old at the time of the offence, according to court documents.

When the man appeared before Lismore District Court on Wednesday, the agreed facts of the case were tendered to the court.

A trial date had originally been set for July next year but was vacated on Wednesday after the guilty pleas were entered.

The man is expected to be sentenced on March 15, and he will remain on bail until that date.

child assault lismore district court murwillumbah crime tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Show societies across Flynn share in $340k

        Premium Content Show societies across Flynn share in $340k

        News “Next year is looking so much brighter and I know this support will be fantastic boost for our volunteers.”

        RACQ launches ‘Drive like your life depends on it’ campaign

        Premium Content RACQ launches ‘Drive like your life depends on it’ campaign

        News Central Queensland has held the dubious title of the region with the most road...

        CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        Premium Content CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        News This year’s road toll for Central Queensland is a massive 41.4 per-cent up on 2019...

        Gladstone Council to pave paradise, put up a parking lot

        Premium Content Gladstone Council to pave paradise, put up a parking lot

        News “The community want it and there is a need for it.”