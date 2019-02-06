Teen wants to more than match it with the best

MOTORSPORT: Fresh from Junior Sedan racing, Gladstone's 18-year-old Abi Meehan moved into the senior ranks only four months ago.

She faced a few speed humps along the way, but has now adjusted well into the senior Modlites category as she prepares for Saturday's sixth round of the Modlites Cowboy Cup in Rockhampton.

"I have only ever raced a front-wheel-drive before and I had to totally change my style of driving,” Meehan said.

"Modlites are purpose-built race cars, rear wheel drive and super-fast.”

Meehan studies a subject which will complement her chosen sport to perfection and time management is essential.

"I try to race at as many race meetings as I can in-between my studies at CQUni Gladstone where I am studying for a Bachelor of Engineering,” she said.

"Having to travel long distances to compete each weekend at places like Toowoomba, Archerfield, Maryborough and Gympie, it's a nice change to finally have the opportunity to race at a track close to home.

"McCosker Rockhampton Speedway is one of my favourite tracks and I can't wait to try out my Modlite there.”

Meehan's sponsors have continued their support through the junior class and now into the senior ranks of speedway.

McCosker Contracting, Harbour City Harley Davidson and Total Offroad Motorsport Accessories are her sponsors and she can't thank these businesses enough for getting behind her and help grow motorsport in this area.

"Modlites was a great category to step into after junior racing. They are a very exciting and cost-effective class,” she said.

Meehan's Modlite is powered by a Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle engine.

She said the the other drivers have supported her with her transition into the senior ranks with advice and tips.

But this doesn't mean they take it easy on her and she is treated the same on the race track as everyone else and she wouldn't have it any other way.

"These men have been driving for years and are all very skilled racers. I'm learning from some of the best in the country and being one of the only two female drivers in Modlites Queensland pushes me to do my best,” Meehan said.

Modlites Queensland boasts a total of 40 registered cars and is growing rapidly, with nine of these from the Bundaberg region. Modlites Queensland hope to grow that number and push their presence up the coast.

Sixteen Modlites have nominated to compete on Saturday in an event which is a tribute to one of their late members James 'Cowboy' Price. The Modlites are raising funds to donate to 'Headspace' to raise funds toward mental health issues and suicide prevention.

The Cowboy Cup Country Series now in its fourth year has grown to nine rounds over seven different tracks and is one of the most hotly-contested series Modlites Queensland run. Terry Leerentveld and Klinton Hancey took out previous wins, but are a dozen drivers all with a chance to win.