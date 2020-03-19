Teen wants mental health addressed by councillors

MENTAL health and keeping young people in the region after they finish school are important to 18-year-old Brooke Assman.

She wants the issues to be taken seriously by those putting their hand up for council.

At the Meet the Candidates forum on Thursday last week, Brooke asked whether they would support a mental health facility.

“We’re at a crossroad with what’s going on in the world right now. I think we need people in our government who can really direct the community and show they do care,” Brooke said.

“I saw some candidates on the night that could really add value to some of the ­issues.”

Mental health impacted Brooke and her friends at high school and its an issue that’s close to her heart

She said although there were available mental health resources, there was still a stigma surrounding mental health problems.

“I know a lot of young guys have a hard time approaching their GPs,” she said.

“When you get out in the region you realise how many people are affected by it.”

She said the pressures of finding full-time work after school and/or deciding to continue studying affected a lot of young people.

“Seeing my own friends and even myself juggle high school, trying to find full-time work or go to uni after you graduate, it is a different pressure a lot of parents or adults don’t understand,” she said.

Brooke would like to see more education on mental health in the region, especially for teachers and ­employees.

She said more youth on council would give a fresh perspective on issues affecting the community.