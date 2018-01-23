Teen walks free as two left in jail over alleged brick bashing

FOLLOWING the attack of a 31-year-old man on Saturday, two of three teenagers allegedly involved have been refused bail while the third and youngest has been granted his freedom.

Ricardo Samuel Veronese, 17, was the last of the young men to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

He, like co-accused Dylan Skinner, 18, and Luke Wilson, 18, watched on from behind glass as the Crown fought to have bail refused.

But unlike Mr Skinner and Mr Wilson, Mr Veronese was released from custody.

The court was told on January 20 between 3-3.40am, a Barney Point man was relentlessly punched in the face and torso and bashed with a brick after confronting the accused teens about an unauthorised bank transfer.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the victim, who was known to two of the defendants, had been called to Callide Cres for a lift when the men asked to borrow his phone.

He said the defendants then briefly headed inside Mr Veronese's home before returning and giving back the Samsung device.

But the victim quickly discovered his device's CommBank app had recently been opened and that two transactions, one of $800 and one of $10,000, had recently been made to an unfamiliar account.

A violent altercation soon followed leading to the arrest of the three teens and the hospitalisation of the alleged victim.

Once the victim escaped to the confines of his car, he sped off down the street while his attackers allegedly chased him on foot, whipping the same brick at the fleeing vehicle.

When police arrived, a crime scene was established and a dog squad quickly tracked the three youths allegedly responsible to an address about 400m from the scene of the attack.

The Crown made several allegations in its case to oppose bail. These included the following allegations: accused's clothing, which matched witness statements, Mr Skinner's fingerprints, which were found on the victim's damaged car, blood on a pair of shoes at Mr Veronese's home (also the scene of the offences), the swollen knuckles of both Mr Wilson and Mr Veronese and a phone with a picture of Mr Skinner's tattoo on it lying at the crime scene.

Noting Mr Wilson had a "propensity to act violently" given his extensive history, Magistrate Melanie Ho refused the teenager's bail.

Mr Skinner was refused bail too despite the court being told he had a witness alibi and was not known to the victim. All three accused will re-appear on March 19.