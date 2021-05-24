Menu
The teenager allegedly groomed the girl via Skype. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Miller
News

Teen used Skype to groom girl: cops

by Erin Lyons
24th May 2021 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:35 AM

A Sydney teenager is facing child abuse charges, accused of trying to groom a young girl over Skype.

South Australian detectives received a tip-off from a member of the public last November before allegedly linking the 19-year-old man with user details associated with the Skype account.

Australian Federal Police searched a home in Maroubra on April 26, seizing two mobile phones, before arresting the teenager.

He was charged with using a carriage service to groom a person younger than 16, and possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed by using a carriage service.

AFP Detective Acting Inspector Jeremy Staunton encouraged parents to communicate with their children about online threats.

“Supervision and open communication with your children helps keep them safe from online threats and helps you to act quickly and prevent them from experiencing any possible physical abuse, as was the case in this investigation,” he said.

The teenager faces up to 15 years behind bars if convicted.

SA Police Detective Superintendent James Blandford said alleged criminals needed to “reflect on targeting unsuspecting, vulnerable and naive young people for their own sexual gratification”.

“All too frequently, police are seeing people across all ages and walks of life, go online in a planned, targeted and deceitful manner to entice and encourage young people into an inappropriate and unlawful situations which could affect them for the remainder of their lives,” he alleged.

“It is time for those predators to know that when you get caught, and you will get caught, that you will be made totally accountable for your deplorable actions.”

The 19-year-old will front Sydney Downing Centre on Monday.

Anyone with information about suspected child abuse offences should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

