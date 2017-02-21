Teen tries to steal toolbox mum gave away as punishment for untidy room

A GLADSTONE teenager could have avoided criminal charges if he had cleaned his room like his mother asked.

Koden Craig Gallagher, 17, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to entering a premises with intent, after attempting to steal back the toolbox his mother gave away.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece told the court Gallagher and another person were caught breaking into Bindaree Lodge Aged Care Facility at Boyne Island, about 1am on January 6.

Mr Reece said police had been alerted to a suspicious person at the back of the property.

One person was caught by police and he pointed out Gallagher, who was hiding in the charity shop shed.

Gallagher told police his mother had donated his toolbox to the Friends of Bindaree group and he was trying to get it back.

Mr Reece said Gallagher told police he was unable to pay volunteers the $5 asking price for the toolbox.

He said Gallagher told police he'd seen the toolbox in the charity shop shed the week before and decided to steal it back.

Gallagher told the court he didn't have $5 to buy the toolbox back because he wasn't working and his mother wouldn't give him the money.

He said his mother had given the toolbox away because he hadn't cleaned his room.

She bought the $300 toolbox as a birthday gift for her son.

Gallagher said he hadn't been back to buy the toolbox since the attempted theft because police had warned him to stay away.

He said he now owned a new toolbox.

The recent high school graduate said he hoped to study electrical engineering.

"So you like your tools?," Magistrate Melanie Ho asked.

"Mum pressed a sore button when you didn't do your housework.

"I do understand your frustration, there's obviously a bit of tension at home."

Gallagher said he'd since moved out of his mother's house.

Ms Ho fined Gallagher $300 with no conviction recorded.

The other person involved in the incident was fined $300 for trespassing and obstructing police.