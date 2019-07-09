Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen trapped under forklift in horror workplace incident

by Nicole Pierre
9th Jul 2019 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A male teenager has been rushed to hospital suffering serious leg and pelvic injuries after being trapped under a forklift on a worksite.

Paramedics were called to a patient entrapped under a forklift at a workplace site on Johnson Street in Caboolture at 1.38pm on Tuesday.

The male teenager who suffered significant leg and pelvic injuries was extricated by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed it is being treated as a workplace incident.

He was rushed by ambulance in a serious condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital with critical care paramedics on-board.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks forklift teenager trapped workplace accident

Top Stories

    Boutique holiday lodge hits the market for $1.7m

    premium_icon Boutique holiday lodge hits the market for $1.7m

    News Are you wanting to work from home or want a change of lifestyle? Here's the perfect opportunity to check both those things off your list.

    Popular franchise opens Gladstone store

    premium_icon Popular franchise opens Gladstone store

    Business Franchise owners share what they can do for clients

    Calliope sparky voted Gladstone's favourite

    premium_icon Calliope sparky voted Gladstone's favourite

    Business Gladstone Observer's Facebook followers have voted.