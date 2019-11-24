Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Ambulance
Generic Ambulance
News

Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Nov 2019 8:12 AM | Updated: 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he was reportedly trampled by a bull at Calliope yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male, in his late teens, sustained serious injuries to his chest after the incident at a location off Taragoola Rd about 7.13pm.

The QAS spokesperson said paramedics and a critical care worker treated the teen onboard during the drive to the Gladstone Hospital while he was in a serious but stable condition.

The teen was later airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital.

animals bull editors picks injuries
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen, 18, jailed after ‘brutal’ assault

        premium_icon Teen, 18, jailed after ‘brutal’ assault

        News A GLADSTONE man will soon be released on parole despite his “brutal” attack on a 44-year-old woman in her own home.

        10+ locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon 10+ locations struck by thieves

        News A Kirkwood Rd business was among the list of properties hit by theft in the past...

        UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        News Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

        Charitable group seeks new members

        premium_icon Charitable group seeks new members

        News A PROMINENT charitable group is calling for new members in the region.