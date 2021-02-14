Teen touches police officer outside Yeppoon pub

A man who placed both his hands on a police officer outside a Yeppoon pub has been fined $800.

Braith William Whitfield, 18, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to obstructing a police officer in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard that on January 27, at 2.30am, police were conducting patrols of the Yeppoon CBD when they saw a disturbance outside the Pacific Hotel.

An officer got out of the vehicle and observed a number of intoxicated people yelling abuse and racist remarks at an Indigenous man.

Police told the group to move away from the entrance to the hotel.

Whitfield, part of the group, then blocked the pathway of a police constable and took several steps towards that officer.

Whitfield was told he was in the way, and officers had to gently move him so they could walk past him.

Police then spoke to the Indigenous man and while they were doing that, Whitfield approached the same constable as before from the front, and placed both his hands on that officer's body-worn vest.

While he did that, Whitfield said: "You touched me, I can touch you."

There was no significant pressure applied by Whitfield during the incident.

He was apprehended and taken to the Yeppoon police station.

In court, Whitfield told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale that he had nothing to do with the racist comments that were made to the Indigenous man.

Whitfield, a trades assistant, said he had been drinking that night but he was not intoxicated.

He further stated that he had "no real explanation" for what he did and that "it was stupid."

Ms Beckinsale noted that Whitfield had a similar entry on his history, but did not record a conviction.

