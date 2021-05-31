Menu
Teen thrown from car, killed in horror Bribie beach crash

by Cormac Pearson
31st May 2021 4:58 AM
An 18-year-old man has died after he was thrown from the passenger seat of a 4WD that rolled on Bribie Island on Sunday afternoon

Police say the driver, also 18, lost control of a Toyota HiLux on Ocean Beach, Woorim around 4.30pm Sunday afternoon before the vehicle rolled.

The passenger, from Burpengary, died at the scene.

The driver, from Beachmere, was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and are urging people with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man has died after a motorbike crash in Queensland's North Burnett region on Sunday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Kerwee Rd at Eidsvold East, west of Maryborough.

Police said the local man came off his bike about 4.30pm.

Anyone with further information about the crash is urged to contact authorities.

 

Ocean Beach on Bribie Island is a popular spot for beach driving. File picture
Originally published as Teen thrown from car, killed in horror Bribie beach crash

