Teen threatens to send nude photos of girlfriend to her father, brothers

IN A spite-fuelled argument a Gladstone teen threatened to show the naked photos his underage girlfriend, that she had sent him just days before, to her father, brothers and even her boss.

The 19-year-old (who was 17 at the time of offending) pleaded guilty in the Gladstone District Court to two charges; one count of involving a child in the making of child exploitative material and one count of possessing child exploitative material.

The court heard the defendant's girlfriend was 15 at the time, putting a two-year age difference between them.

The messages on the phone revealed five images sent on February 3, 2016, with police finding the images just seven days later.

Police prosecutor Matthew Hynes said while it was an unusual case, the "aggravated" element was that the defendant was manipulative towards the victim.

That being when police found a text message sent by the defendant to the victim February 7, after the victim had declined to send more photos.

The text, sent by defendant, read that if she didn't send another photo, he would send the photos he already had of her to her boss, her father and her brothers.

A line from the text message read: "to show them what kind of girl you really are".

The court heard the police wanted the defendant's phone for an unrelated matter, and stumbled upon the images and messages.

On February 26, the victim was asked to complete an interview with police, where she admitted she felt blackmailed and threatened by the text message.

The court heard the pair had been in a relationship for five months prior to the event.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client suffered from mental health issues, after his oldest brother of three died in 2012.

He was 14 at the time, Ms Willey said, and death of his brother had greatly impacted on his mental health.

She said despite the offending occurring last year, her client was suffering to this day and had become a social "recluse".

Ms Willey said her client rarely leaves the house out of shame after the offending became well-known to the community.

She said the defendant's mother was constantly reminded of her son's actions by clients at her place of work in Gladstone.

Judge Tony Moynihan QC ordered the teen to complete a three-year probation, inclusive of counselling and community-based projects.

A conviction was not recorded.