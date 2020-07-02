Teen taken to hospital after being winched from bushland

Flight tracking software shows Rescue 300 hovering around the Mt Larcom area, reportedly searching for missing hikers.

Flight tracking software shows Rescue 300 hovering around the Mt Larcom area, reportedly searching for missing hikers.

UPDATE: 4.10pm: A TEENAGE boy who got into difficulty while hiking at Mount Larcom has been taken to Gladstone Base Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy, who was 14, was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with no significant injuries.

UPDATE: 3:20pm: HIKERS walking on trails near Mount Larcom have come to the aid of a 14-year-old boy who got into difficulty around 1.30 pm, police say.

A police media spokeswoman said the teenager set out this morning and reportedly got into difficulty on Mount Larcom near Targinie, when another group of hikers located him.

The spokeswoman said the other hikers notified emergency services about the incident.

Police, paramedics, QFES and SES were all sent to the scene and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue 300 was called to assist to due to the remote location of the teenager.

The helicopter began winching the boy to safety just after 3pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed.

The teenager, who suffered some abrasions, was initially reunited with his grandparents.

It isn’t known whether he will be taken to hospital for further treatment.

INITIAL REPORT: 3:07pm: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service is currently airborne over Targinie, northwest of Mount Larcom where a 14-year-old boy has gotten into difficulty while hiking.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the helicopter was preparing to winch the teenage boy to safety after he went missing around midday.

The spokeswoman said it didn’t appear the boy was suffering any significant injuries but had some abrasions.

It is understood the boy set out hiking just after 9am.

Initial reports to Queensland Ambulance Service suggested two people may have been missing in the Targinie area.

More to come.