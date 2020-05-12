Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TEENAGER was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Burua last night.
A TEENAGER was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Burua last night.
News

Teen taken to Gladstone Hospital after car rollover

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th May 2020 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MALE teenager was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Burua last night.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Highway at 10.35pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car was travelling towards Calliope when the driver swerved to avoid a collision with what was believed to be a kangaroo.

He said that as a result the car collided with a pole and flipped.

The teen was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with shoulder, neck and head injuries.

burua gladstone hospital single-vehicle crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stalker made 310 calls, sent harassing texts

        premium_icon Stalker made 310 calls, sent harassing texts

        Crime The man stayed on the victim’s property for three hours late at night.

        Offender was just trying to train at the gym

        premium_icon Offender was just trying to train at the gym

        Crime The 30-year-old charged with trespass and wilful damage insisted the people at the...

        Residents have ‘important voice in bushfire recovery’

        premium_icon Residents have ‘important voice in bushfire recovery’

        News Community organisations in the Gladstone region can now apply for bushfire relief...

        Hub helps people regain dignity in tough times

        premium_icon Hub helps people regain dignity in tough times

        News The Dignity Hub provides food, bathroom facilities and laundry amenities to the...