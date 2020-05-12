Teen taken to Gladstone Hospital after car rollover

A TEENAGER was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Burua last night.

A TEENAGER was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Burua last night.

A MALE teenager was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Burua last night.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Highway at 10.35pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car was travelling towards Calliope when the driver swerved to avoid a collision with what was believed to be a kangaroo.

He said that as a result the car collided with a pole and flipped.

The teen was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with shoulder, neck and head injuries.