Teen taken to hospital after car crashes into tree

POLICE and emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle car crash at about 10.35pm last night.

Police confirmed the teenager had driven his Toyota four-wheel-drive into a tree on Hodge St, New Auckland.

He was taken to the Gladstone Hospital, his condition is not yet known.

A few hours earlier at about 8.50pm police pulled over a 20-year-old man to conduct a roadside blood alcohol content breath test.

The Toyota four-wheel-drive owner was pulled over on Deveney Rd at Kirkwood.

He returned a BAC percentage of .125.

Twenty minutes after midnight police pulled over an 18-year-old male driving a Mazda sedan on Goondoon St for a BAC test.

The teen returned a reading of .039%, while on a provisional license.

Both drink drivers will face court at a later date.