Teen swigs vodka, threatens to kill cops in caravan park

Shay-Lee Marie Little, 18, threatened to kill police as she swigged vodka from the bottle at a caravan park.

A TEENAGER swigged vodka from the bottle and shouted she wanted to "kill police" when officers arrived at the Nambour Caravan Park, Kulangoor, to serve her a court document.

Residents started to gather as Shay-Lee Marie Little, 18, began to scream when police approached her sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at 2.48am on December 7.

When officers began to read the document, Little became verbally aggressive and shouted death threats and that police were "f---ing sick in the head, c---".

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens told Maroochydore Magistrates Court Little continued her tirade of abuse and was warned about her behaviour.

Sergeant Stephens said she then reached into the car's centre console, pulled out a bottle of vodka and started to drink in front of police.

Little was arrested, but then failed to appear before the court until Wednesday, when she entered a soft-spoken plea of guilty to public nuisance and failure to appear.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin asked Little what was going on for her to find herself in such a situation at the "ripe old age of 18", to which Little claimed police had harassed her while she tried to go home to the nearby Yandina Caravan Park.

Ms Baldwin explained that the police had a duty to ensure a drunk, teenage girl was safe and that she should not have reacted in such a way.

Little, a fish and chip shop assistant, said she was estranged from all family except her father who lived nearby, and had the support of some friends.

She told the court despite her behaviour, she did not have an issue with alcohol.

Ms Baldwin said her initial offending was "not a big deal", but to then avoid the consequences showed an attitude of "I don't give a rat's".

Ms Baldwin placed Little on a $500 good behaviour bond to not commit another crime within six months, or risk further punishment.