Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the incident on Fraser Island. Photo courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The scene of the incident on Fraser Island. Photo courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury

23rd Dec 2019 2:02 PM | Updated: 7:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy is recovering in hospital after he suffered a suspected spinal injury following a surfing accident at Fraser Island, earlier today.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island around 11:30 this morning.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) to stabilise the man, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.

fraser island qas racq lifeflight rescue helicopter spinal injury
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open and shut this Christmas

        premium_icon What’s open and shut this Christmas

        News TO HELP you keep track of which businesses are trading on during the Christmas holiday period, The Observer has compiled a list of opening hours for...

        Heart-warming engagement on the ice rink

        premium_icon Heart-warming engagement on the ice rink

        Offbeat The story behind this engagement is enough to warm anyone’s heart.

        Chanel girl’s top score after 18 months in Australia

        premium_icon Chanel girl’s top score after 18 months in Australia

        News “Being a new student in a new country and a new schooling system I felt I could...

        Relief funds for bushfire-affected

        Relief funds for bushfire-affected

        News Bushfire-affected residents now have access to $180 per individual and up to $900...