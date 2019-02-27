Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graphic footage of a teen stomping on a man's head has emerged in a shocking video of a bus stop bashing.
Graphic footage of a teen stomping on a man's head has emerged in a shocking video of a bus stop bashing. Contributed
Crime

Teen stomps on man's head in graphic bashing video

Shayla Bulloch
by
27th Feb 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISTURBING footage has emerged of a group of teenagers brutally bashing a man and stomping on his head as he lay still on a busy Maroochydore road.

Seven News Sunshine Coast distributed the video, which shows a group of teenagers throwing punches at a man before the fight spills onto Aerodrome Rd.

 

The victim is knocked to the ground and a male offender stomps on his head repeatedly.

The group walks off and the man is left on the road motionless.

A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a fractured jaw and missing teeth after the brutal incident.

The footage was captured on a witnesses mobile phone at the Horton Pde bus station on Sunday.

Six teenagers have since been arrested and questioned over the incident.

More Stories

bus stop editors picks footage maroochydore maroochydore police sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Council could sell 67 properties to recoup unpaid rates

    premium_icon Council could sell 67 properties to recoup unpaid rates

    Council News DOZENS of properties could be forcibly sold by Gladstone Regional Council in a bid to recoup unpaid rates worth more than $900,000.

    • 27th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    RENTS ON THE RISE: Gladstone market described as 'stable'

    premium_icon RENTS ON THE RISE: Gladstone market described as 'stable'

    Property Vacancy rate remains stable in Gladstone.

    Gladstone to welcome back familiar cruise ship

    premium_icon Gladstone to welcome back familiar cruise ship

    News The ship is no stranger to the region having visited here recently.

    CQ caravan park owed $6000 after JMK collapse

    premium_icon CQ caravan park owed $6000 after JMK collapse

    News Small caravan park hit hard by JM Kelly collapse