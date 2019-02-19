Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen still at large after courthouse escape

Matt Collins
by
19th Feb 2019 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM

POLICE are still searching for the male who escaped from Murgon Courthouse yesterday afternoon.

A QPS spokesman said police have been knocking on doors in the Murgon and Cherbourg area but the male escapee, who is believed to be 17, is still at large.

Police have not disclosed specific details about the escapee because he is a juvenile.

The spokesman said there was nothing to indicate the juvenile had left the region.

This information comes after the offender escaped police custody yesterday at approximately 3pm from the Murgon courthouse.

Police have been doing patrols in the area searching for the juvenile in a red singlet and dark shorts.

"Murgon police have an idea of where the prisoner is and are heading out to have a look now," a QPS spokesman said.

WANT TO SEE MORE LIKE THIS?

cherbourg crime court house escapee editors picks escape murgon court house murgon crime murgon police prison escapee qps south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Beers makes Adani mine stance clear amid union threats

    premium_icon Beers makes Adani mine stance clear amid union threats

    Politics ZAC Beers has made his stance on for Adani's coal mine clear after a union threatened to campaign against Labor candidates who did not back the coal industry.

    Three breakdowns, emergency rescue in VMR's busy day

    premium_icon Three breakdowns, emergency rescue in VMR's busy day

    News Four call outs in one day for region's VMR.

    'Terrible': The rumour that has impacted local accountants

    premium_icon 'Terrible': The rumour that has impacted local accountants

    Business 'We couldn't understand where everyone was going'

    • 19th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    TC Oma whips up 'hazardous' conditions for region's coast

    premium_icon TC Oma whips up 'hazardous' conditions for region's coast

    News A BOM representative says it is hard to guess how long it will last.

    • 19th Feb 2019 10:00 AM