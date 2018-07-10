Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car finished at the bottom of an embankment on Boles Street, West Gladstone after a traffic incident overnight.
A car finished at the bottom of an embankment on Boles Street, West Gladstone after a traffic incident overnight. Matt Taylor
News

Teen rescued from wreckage after car crashes down embankment

Tegan Annett
by
10th Jul 2018 9:20 AM

AN 18-year-old suffered neck, shoulder and chest injuries after the car he was in rolled down an embankment and crashed in Gladstone overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Boles St near the lookout at 10.10pm, where they found a man trapped in the car at the bottom on the embankment.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they had to use emergency rescue equipment to remove the teenager from the vehicle.

A car finished at the bottom of an embankment on Boles Street, West Gladstone after a traffic incident overnight.
A car finished at the bottom of an embankment on Boles Street, West Gladstone after a traffic incident overnight. Matt Taylor

They left the scene at 1.40pm.

The teen was taken to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Gladstone Police spokesperson said they were investigating the incident.

Related Items

car crash editors picks gladstone police queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Investigation begins into cause of house fire overnight

    Investigation begins into cause of house fire overnight

    Breaking AN INVESTIGATION will begin today into the cause of a house fire at South Gladstone early this morning.

    Airport upgrade to give Flying Doctors proper facility

    Airport upgrade to give Flying Doctors proper facility

    News Gone are the days of pilots sleeping on the tarmac.

    Tourism driving Southern Great Barrier Reef economy

    Tourism driving Southern Great Barrier Reef economy

    News Data shows growth in people employed in SGBR tourism.

    Boyne Island's Ghostbuster helping drought affected farmers

    Boyne Island's Ghostbuster helping drought affected farmers

    News Boyne Island driver competing in Road Boss Rally

    Local Partners