UPDATED: Toolooa State High teen in stable condition

UPDATED 11.02AM: GLADSTONE police are no longer searching for the alleged stabber that was involved in the Stanley knife incident at Toolooa State High this morning.

Gladstone police has confirmed no one else was involved in the incident where a teenager was taken to hospital with non-life threatening issues.

The matter has been referred to the Child Protection Unit for further investigation.

EARLIER 10.25AM: TOOLOOA State High has released a statement to parents of students this morning after a male teen was stabbed with a Stanley knife.

The school stated that they were unable to release specific details of the incidents but assured them the safety of the students were their priority.

EARLIER: 9.50AM: A MALE teen who was stabbed with a Stanley knife at Toolooa State High is being transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported that the teenager did not require stitches but will need further medical assistance.

EARLIER 9.36AM: PARAMEDICS are assisting a male student who was stabbed at Toolooa State High this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service got the call shortly before 9am to an incident at Toolooa State High on Philip St.

A QAS spokesperson said the male who is in his mid-teens suffered minor cuts and wounds from the Stanly knife.

"The wounds are superficial but he does have minor cuts to his skin," he said.

Queensland Police Service are also on scene and are investigating the circumstances.

QPS believe the teen was stabbed by another student who used a Stanley knife that tore through his blazer and cut his skin.