Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics assisted a male student in his mid-teens who suffered minor cuts and wounds after being stabbed at Toolooa State High.
Paramedics assisted a male student in his mid-teens who suffered minor cuts and wounds after being stabbed at Toolooa State High. Matt Taylor
News

UPDATED: Toolooa State High teen in stable condition

Hannah Sbeghen
by
21st Aug 2018 9:36 AM

UPDATED 11.02AM: GLADSTONE police are no longer searching for the alleged stabber that was involved in the Stanley knife incident at Toolooa State High this morning. 

Gladstone police has confirmed no one else was involved in the incident where a teenager was taken to hospital with non-life threatening issues.

The matter has been referred to the Child Protection Unit for further investigation. 

 

EARLIER 10.25AM: TOOLOOA State High has released a statement to parents of students this morning after a male teen was stabbed with a Stanley knife.

The school stated that they were unable to release specific details of the incidents but assured them the safety of the students were their priority.

Toolooa State High has sent a message to parents
Toolooa State High has sent a message to parents

EARLIER:  9.50AM: A MALE teen who was stabbed with a Stanley knife at Toolooa State High is being transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

Queensland Ambulance Service reported that the teenager did not require stitches but will need further medical assistance. 

EARLIER 9.36AM: PARAMEDICS are assisting a male student who was stabbed at Toolooa State High this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service got the call shortly before 9am to an incident at Toolooa State High on Philip St.

A QAS spokesperson said the male who is in his mid-teens suffered minor cuts and wounds from the Stanly knife.

Paramedics assisted a male student in his mid-teens who suffered minor cuts and wounds after being stabbed at Toolooa State High.
Paramedics assisted a male student in his mid-teens who suffered minor cuts and wounds after being stabbed at Toolooa State High. Matt Taylor

"The wounds are superficial but he does have minor cuts to his skin," he said.

Queensland Police Service are also on scene and are investigating the circumstances.

QPS believe the teen was stabbed by another student who used a Stanley knife that tore through his blazer and cut his skin.

Paramedics assisted a male student in his mid-teens who suffered minor cuts and wounds after being stabbed at Toolooa State High.
Paramedics assisted a male student in his mid-teens who suffered minor cuts and wounds after being stabbed at Toolooa State High. Matt Taylor
gladstone knife school stabbing
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Bechtel squashes Curtis Island LNG construction rumours

    Bechtel squashes Curtis Island LNG construction rumours

    News THE company that once hired 14,500 people in Gladstone has squashed rumours it is preparing for a second wave of construction at Curtis Island.

    US trade mission discusses pilot plant for Gladstone

    US trade mission discusses pilot plant for Gladstone

    Politics Talks in US to bring pilot plant to city.

    ICU and other projects in the pipeline for Gladstone

    ICU and other projects in the pipeline for Gladstone

    News Emergency department upgrade is just the beginning.

    Raglan rocket experiment launches stunning 350m into air

    Raglan rocket experiment launches stunning 350m into air

    News A ruler-sized rocket might not look like much but it sure can go

    Local Partners