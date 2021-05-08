Menu
A night of junior sport turned into a scene of violence and horror after a teenager was stabbed to death at a basketball stadium.
Crime

Teen stabbed to death at basketball game

by Anthony Piovesan
8th May 2021 7:24 AM

A teenager has been stabbed to death at a junior sports stadium in Melbourne's western suburbs on Friday night.

Police and paramedics rushed to Eagle Stadium in Werribee about 5.50pm following reports "a male had been injured".

A 17-year-old Wyndham Vale boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

A teenager has been stabbed to death at Eagle Stadium in Werribee on Friday night. Picture: David Geraghty
A teenager has been stabbed to death at Eagle Stadium in Werribee on Friday night. Picture: David Geraghty

 

The emergency response triggered an evacuation of the sporting complex, with all other junior games in the VJBL league on Saturday cancelled due to a "serious incident".

"Unfortunately, due to a serious incident at Eagle Stadium tonight all domestic games have been cancelled tomorrow," Wyndham Basketball wrote on Facebook.

A 15-year-old Wyndham Vale teenager was assisting police with their inquiries after the shocking incident, but was last night released from custody.

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

