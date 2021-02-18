Menu
A teenager has been stabbed multiple times in a horror attack this afternoon in Sydney’s west.
Crime

Teen stabbed in horror attack

by James Hall
18th Feb 2021 7:04 PM

A 17-year-old has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Sydney's western suburbs in a violent attack described as "absolutely horrifying".

Three ambulance crews and a CareFlight Helicopter were called to the scene at 4.20pm on Thursday following reports of a stabbing near Richmond Road in Blacktown.

The teen was treated at the scene and taken by road to the Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"Violent incidents like this are absolutely horrifying especially when it involves someone so young," NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Hall said.

The boy was allegedly stabbed in his torso, back and arms.
"Paramedic crews did an exceptional job in stabilising the teenager who had suffered some pretty serious stab injuries to his torso, back and arms.

"The big concern is that while injuries like this may not look substantial on the surface, there can be more significant damage done at a deeper level."

A crime scene has been established in the area but NSW Police said they were yet to make any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

