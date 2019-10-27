Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed at Coast house party walks himself to hospital

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
27th Oct 2019 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has taken himself to hospital overnight after he was stabbed in the stomach outside a Miami house party.

At around 11.40pm last night a group of uninvited people attended a party on Dawn Parade and were refused entry.

The party finished and as people were leaving, the 17-year-old boy was approached on the street by a group of males and was kicked, punched and stabbed with an unknown weapon.

He then attended Robina Hospital with a stab wound to abdomen.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an unlawful wounding.

Investigators are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Dawn Parade and has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
robina hospital stabbing house party teen

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

    News Hundreds headed to the Marina at twilight for the second River Glow event. Did we spot you there?

    Three busted for drink driving

    premium_icon Three busted for drink driving

    News THREE drink drivers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

    Exploring career pathways

    premium_icon Exploring career pathways

    News Students got to go behind-the-scenes of aviation operations to learn about job...

    REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves this week

    Crime Eight locations were the target of thieves around Gladstone this past week